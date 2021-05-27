Kingston police search for missing man last seen in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a missing man last seen in Kingston in the Rideau Heights area.

According to police, a family member of 57-year-old Wayne Bierkos reached out to police to report him missing. They say he was last seen walking on Wilson Street May 19.

The family member is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Police say other than the person who reported him missing, Bierkos has no other known connections in Kingston.

He does have family in Alberta and could have taken a bus or train to that province, but detectives have yet to verify this.

Bierkos is described as six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with green eyes, blonde hair and facial hair. He has a tattoo on his right arm of barbed wire and the name ‘Diane.’ He was last seen searing grey coveralls, a light blue t-shirt, navy blue sweater, and ball cap.

If anyone has seen Bierkos within the last week or has information on his whereabouts, please contact Det. Amanda Smith at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca or at 549-4660 ext. 6292.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and ask to remain anonymous.