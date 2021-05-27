Compound bow recovered from Red Deer RCMP shooting scene: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is looking for witnesses to an RCMP shooting outside Red Deer Regional Hospital on Monday night.

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed after a confrontation with RCMP members.

Red Deer RCMP received several calls reporting an erratic driver in a grey Volkswagen Jetta and an officer found it at around 9 p.m. entering the parking garage of the hospital, ASIRT said in a news release Thursday.

The officer and the driver got out of their vehicles, the officer started to speak and called for backup, the police watchdog agency said. More RCMP officers arrived and “attempts to communicate with the man continued.”

ASIRT said “a confrontation occurred between the man and the police officers on scene” and several RCMP officers discharged their firearms.

The man was shot, treated by RCMP until EMS arrived, but was pronounced dead at the scene, ASIRT said.

“Video evidence obtained by ASIRT shows the man was in physical possession of a compound bow following his exit from the vehicle and at the time of the confrontation,” the agency said in the news release.

“Following the incident, a compound bow and several arrows were recovered from the scene and have been seized as exhibits by ASIRT investigators.”

While ASIRT continues to investigate the circumstances of this death, it’s asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it to call (403) 592-4306.

ASIRT is looking into the actions of police during this incident, while the RCMP will investigate the man and his actions.

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting involving RCMP officers in Red Deer on Monday, May 24, 2021.