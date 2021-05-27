Brent Pushkarenko joins Corus as director of radio news in Edmonton, Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Brent Pushkarenko has been hired by Corus Entertainment as the new station manager and director of radio news in Edmonton.

He will be leading the news teams at 630 CHED and Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, as well as overseeing the news team at Global News Radio 770 CHQR in Calgary.

“After nearly a decade away, I am thrilled to be returning to Corus Entertainment as the director of radio news in Alberta and as Edmonton station manager,” Pushkarenko said.

“I am eager to take on the newly-created position in mid-June, leading some of the industry’s top media professionals, and with a vision to not only maintain, but build on the successes achieved by 630 CHED and Global News Radio.”

Edmonton listeners may recognize Pushkarenko’s name after a previous stint on 630 CHED and what was then iNews880 in Edmonton.

Before that, he worked as a reporter and anchor in Regina, Sask., Yellowknife, N.W.T. and Prince George, B.C.

“Brent’s leadership experience, his passion for radio and his well-honed news instincts are just some of the reasons we are thrilled he is returning to the 630 CHED and Global News Radio newsroom,” Alexandra Henderson, vice president of news, local stations said Thursday.

After leaving Corus, Pushkarenko worked as a senior and executive producer at CTV Edmonton.

“The future is bright for all of our stations in Alberta, and combined with the success of Global News, I see the Edmonton and Calgary operations continuing to grow and to uphold their status as the number-one source of information for Albertans,” he said.

Pushkarenko starts on June 16.