SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: N.B. residents urged to go on a staycation again, claim up to $1k in expenses

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 10:02 am
Boaters arrive at the marina in the Village of Gagetown, in southern New Brunswick, on Friday, June 12, 2015. the community is often described as a tranquil haven for those escaping the rush of city life. View image in full screen
Boaters arrive at the marina in the Village of Gagetown, in southern New Brunswick, on Friday, June 12, 2015. the community is often described as a tranquil haven for those escaping the rush of city life. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick residents are being encouraged to go on a staycation between May 27 and October 31, and claim up up to $1,000 of eligible expenses for a maximum refund of 20% ($200) if they do so.

This is part of the Explore NB Travel Incentive program, which was first created in 2020 to encourage New Brunswick residents to travel within the province during the summer and early fall, and to stimulate the tourism industry amid COVID-19.

READ MORE: Halifax man looking for trucking job to get travel exemption into N.B. to see dying mother

The province said on Thursday receipts will be considered for eligible accommodations, food and drinks, activities and travel. 

Trending Stories

Residents who can apply must be aged 19 or over at the time of the travel, must have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses and have had a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation.

Story continues below advertisement

The application can be received any time from July 5 to Nov. 30, 2021.

The province said multiple applications will be accepted from one applicant, but the maximum rebate for any one individual remains at $200.

Click to play video: 'What it’s like inside hotel quarantines mandated by N.B.' What it’s like inside hotel quarantines mandated by N.B.
What it’s like inside hotel quarantines mandated by N.B – May 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagNew Brunswick tagTravel tagTourism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers