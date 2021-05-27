COVID-19: N.B. residents urged to go on a staycation again, claim up to $1k in expenses

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick residents are being encouraged to go on a staycation between May 27 and October 31, and claim up up to $1,000 of eligible expenses for a maximum refund of 20% ($200) if they do so.

This is part of the Explore NB Travel Incentive program, which was first created in 2020 to encourage New Brunswick residents to travel within the province during the summer and early fall, and to stimulate the tourism industry amid COVID-19.

The province said on Thursday receipts will be considered for eligible accommodations, food and drinks, activities and travel.

Residents who can apply must be aged 19 or over at the time of the travel, must have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses and have had a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation.

The application can be received any time from July 5 to Nov. 30, 2021.

The province said multiple applications will be accepted from one applicant, but the maximum rebate for any one individual remains at $200.

