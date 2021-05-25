Report of impaired driver ends with more than $34K in drugs seized, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

A report of an impaired driver on downtown London’s streets Sunday ended with police taking two men into custody and allegedly seizing thousands of dollars worth of drugs, including more than $15,000 in fentanyl, police said Tuesday.

Police say two callers reported witnessing a white van drifting between lanes and going into oncoming traffic along Colborne Street near Dundas Street around 7:30 p.m.

Officers later located the van turning onto Adelaide Street from Dundas and stopped it just outside of police headquarters. The officer had to pull in front of the vehicle after the driver refused to stop, police said.

The driver was taken into custody along with a passenger, police said, and more than $34,000 in drugs was allegedly seized from the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they seized roughly 75.7 grams worth of suspected fentanyl, valued at $15,140, along with 1,928 Xanax pills valued at $9,640, and 389 Dilaudid pills valued at $7,780.

Also seized, police say, was $945 worth of hydromorphone pills, $540 worth of naloxone pills, $538 in cannabis, $340 worth of benzodiazepine pills, a digital scale, and $2,700 in cash.

Two London men, 34 and 38, both of London, jointly face four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 34-year-old faces an additional charge of impaired operation of a conveyance.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.