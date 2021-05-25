SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Ontario provides $3 million in funding to the Canadian Film Centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 2:42 pm
Lisa MacLeod is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Lisa MacLeod is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO — Ontario says it’s providing $3 million in financial support to help the Canadian Film Centre through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod says the one-time funding is part of the province’s efforts to support the film, television and new media industries through the public health crisis.

The Canadian Film Centre says the money will be used to support training programs and COVID-19 adaptation plans.

Read more: Burlington’s RBG receives $1.7 million in federal, provincial funding to improve access

Those plans include the development of new initiatives like virtual production training.

Trending Stories

Christina Jennings, the centre’s chairwoman, says that training helps keep Canadians in front of and behind the camera.

The CFC is a nationally recognized cultural organization that offers several development programs for various screen-based roles, including screenwriters, performers, composers and entrepreneurs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
