Winnipeg set to begin spraying for nuisance caterpillars

Send this page to someone via email

City of Winnipeg crews are set to begin spraying for caterpillars this weekend, depending on weather conditions.

Beginning Sunday evening, crews are scheduled to spray in areas along Regent Avenue, such as East Elmwood and Victoria West, but rain or wind could put those plans on hold.

The city’s superintendent of insect control says the pests are already actively munching on local trees.

“Current surveillance information indicates that the tree pest caterpillars have hatched and the caterpillars are actively feeding on the leaves,” Ken Nawolsky said.

“Winnipeggers can expect to see moderate to high levels of defoliation in some parts of the city in late May and early June based on surveillance information.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boulevards, parks and cemeteries will be treated with BtK, a Health Canada-approved, biological, organic product sprayed directly onto tree leaves. Once the caterpillars ingest it, they stop eating and die within two to three days.

You can contact 311 to apply for a 30-metre buffer zone around your property.

4:04 Summer bug watch with Taz Stuart Summer bug watch with Taz Stuart – Jun 24, 2020