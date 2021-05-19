Menu

Crime

St. James joyride ends in arrest for Headingley man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 4:38 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A 32-year-old man from Headingley, Man., is facing charges after a wild ride through St. James on Tuesday night.

Police said they were called around 9 p.m. about a vehicle driving erratically through the neighbourhood, running red lights and narrowly missing pedestrians and other cars.

Over a two-hour period, police tried a few different methods to stop the vehicle, including a tire deflation device, but weren’t successful.

“It started in a community neighbourhood, so when police initially got eyes on the vehicle, they initiated what we would call pre-pursuit policy,” Const. Dani McKinnon told 680 CJOB.

“That would involve just really disengaging from the vehicle. They’ll see lights and sirens and hopefully that would initiate a stop from the driver of the vehicle, but the driver of this vehicle didn’t do that.

“It’s really important not to encourage that vehicle to get up to high speeds — sometimes that’ll happen if they feel like they’re being pursued.”

Police eventually caught up with the vehicle when it stopped of its own accord around 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ness Avenue. It was determined the car was stolen.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

He was released on an appearance notice.

