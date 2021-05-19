Child falls out of window of Hunter St. building in Peterborough: police

A child was taken to hospital after falling out of a building in Peterborough’s downtown on Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to reports that a young child fell out of a building on Hunter St. West.
“Officers are in the area canvassing for information and there will be enhanced police activity during the investigation,” police stated at 3 p.m.
According to police, the child was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undetermined injuries.
No other details were made immediately available.
— More to come
