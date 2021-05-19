Menu

Canada

Child falls out of window of Hunter St. building in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 3:00 pm
A toddler reportedly fell out of a window on a building on Hunter St. in Peterborough on May 19, 2021. View image in full screen
A toddler reportedly fell out of a window on a building on Hunter St. in Peterborough on May 19, 2021. Tricia Mason/Global Peterborough

A child was taken to hospital after falling out of a building in Peterborough’s downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., officers responded to reports that a young child fell out of a building on Hunter St. West.

Read more: 2 children fall out of windows in Brampton in separate incidents hours apart: Peel police

“Officers are in the area canvassing for information and there will be enhanced police activity during the investigation,” police stated at 3 p.m.

According to police, the child was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with undetermined injuries.

No other details were made immediately available.

— More to come

