Health

COVID-19: Parks Canada delays opening of Trent-Severn Waterway, most visitor services in Ontario

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 1:18 pm
Parks Canada will be opening the Trent-Severn Waterway system on June 1. View image in full screen
Parks Canada will be opening the Trent-Severn Waterway system on June 1. Global News Peterborough file

Parks Canada is delaying the opening of the Trent-Severn Waterway and other visitor services in Ontario as a result of the province’s extended stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order is to remain in effect until at least June 2. Parks Canada says to align with the order, it will delay the launch of the waterway and most visitor services, including camping, until at least June 2. The Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site is a 386-kilometre-long canal route connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Huron.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario’s extended lockdown having an impact on province’s recreational boaters

Traditionally the waterway opens during the Victoria Day long weekend. In 2020, its opening was delayed until June 1 due to the pandemic.

On the Trent-Severn Waterway, the following will remain closed to visitors:

  • Lockage and overnight mooring.
  • All camping; oTENTiks (a raised tent and A-frame cabin), Ôasis and the Rosedale cabin.

“All Parks Canada reservations impacted by this delayed opening will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full,” Parks Canada stated Wednesday. “Visitors do not have to do anything to cancel their reservation.”

Parks Canada advises people to check its website before they travel for details on what locations are open, expectations for visitors and how to prepare for a visit.

