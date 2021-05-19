COVID-19: Parks Canada delays opening of Trent-Severn Waterway, most visitor services in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada is delaying the opening of the Trent-Severn Waterway and other visitor services in Ontario as a result of the province’s extended stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order is to remain in effect until at least June 2. Parks Canada says to align with the order, it will delay the launch of the waterway and most visitor services, including camping, until at least June 2. The Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site is a 386-kilometre-long canal route connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Huron.

Traditionally the waterway opens during the Victoria Day long weekend. In 2020, its opening was delayed until June 1 due to the pandemic.

On the Trent-Severn Waterway, the following will remain closed to visitors:

Story continues below advertisement

Lockage and overnight mooring.

All camping; oTENTiks (a raised tent and A-frame cabin), Ôasis and the Rosedale cabin.

“All Parks Canada reservations impacted by this delayed opening will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full,” Parks Canada stated Wednesday. “Visitors do not have to do anything to cancel their reservation.”

To align with measures introduced by the Province of Ontario to limit the spread of COVID-19, Parks Canada administered places in Ontario will delay the launch of most visitor services including camping until at least June 2, 2021. This includes the Trent-Severn Waterway. 1/3 — TrentSevern Waterway (@TrentSevernNHS) May 18, 2021

Parks Canada advises people to check its website before they travel for details on what locations are open, expectations for visitors and how to prepare for a visit.

In 2020, the Trent-Severn Waterway did not open until June 1 due to the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement