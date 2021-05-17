Menu

News

Two firefighters taken to hospital after blaze at College Avenue home

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 11:53 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two firefighters were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a fire at a home in the 400-block of College Avenue Monday night.

Crews were called to the one-and-a-half storey home just after 7 p.m. and used a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool, an aerosol device that reduces temperatures, which allows safer access for firefighters.

Everyone in the home was able to evacuate safely before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

