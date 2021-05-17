Menu

Crime

Trio facing dozens of charges following traffic stop in London, drug bust in St. Thomas: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 17, 2021 5:33 pm
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Three St. Thomas, Ont., residents are facing a combined 45 charges, relating to drugs, weapons, and forgery as a result of a traffic stop and subsequent drug bust last month, provincial police said Monday.

Middlesex OPP said officers on general patrol stopped a vehicle at the Wellington Road Hwy. 401 interchange in London around 10:35 p.m. on April 18.

Two people in the vehicle, a driver and passenger, were arrested without incident, police said, and further investigation resulted in a bust at a home on Forest Avenue in St. Thomas.

In a media release, police said the incident led to the discovery of a meth lab and firearms, however other details, including the amount of drugs allegedly seized, and the number and style of weapons seized, were not immediately available.

Read more: Second-degree murder charge laid following weekend stabbings: London police

A 27-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with at least 25 counts, including three of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition, two counts of forgery, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The 27-year-old also faces charges of making and possession of counterfeit money, possession of an instrument for use in copying credit cards, and possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine).

A 41-year-old St. Thomas woman faces at least 18 charges, including three of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused also faces charges of making and possession of counterfeit money, possession of an instrument for use in copying credit cards, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine), and driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

A 45-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with possession of anything for use in, production of/trafficking in Schedule I or Schedule III substance, and one charge of possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

All three are set to appear in court in London at a later date.

