Kingston man faces weapons, drugs, assault charges following weekend arrest

A Kingston man faces several drug, assault and weapons charges after allegedly assaulting a police office during an arrest.

According to Kingston police, officers were called to the 100 block of Princess Street Sunday after 4 p.m.

A woman attempting to leave an apartment was reportedly blocked by an agitated man holding a knife, partially hidden in a cardboard box.

When officers arrived, the man was uncooperative and seemingly under the influence of drugs, police say.

Police tried to arrest the man and a struggle ensued. Police say a can of bear spray fell to the ground during the arrest and while officers were trying to handcuff the man, he reportedly tried to punch them several times.

Once he was handcuffed, police say they found a small package of crystal meth in his pocket. He was also found to be in breach of release conditions.

Kingston police then charged 24-year-old Steven McCarthy with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of drugs and two counts of breach of probation.

