Crime

Kingston man faces weapons, drugs, assault charges following weekend arrest

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 4:59 pm
A Kingston man was arrested Sunday for alleged possession of drugs, weapons and for reportedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest. View image in full screen
A Kingston man was arrested Sunday for alleged possession of drugs, weapons and for reportedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest. Global Kingston

A Kingston man faces several drug, assault and weapons charges after allegedly assaulting a police office during an arrest.

According to Kingston police, officers were called to the 100 block of Princess Street Sunday after 4 p.m.

A woman attempting to leave an apartment was reportedly blocked by an agitated man holding a knife, partially hidden in a cardboard box.

Kingston Police arrest stabbing suspect

When officers arrived, the man was uncooperative and seemingly under the influence of drugs, police say.

Police tried to arrest the man and a struggle ensued. Police say a can of bear spray fell to the ground during the arrest and while officers were trying to handcuff the man, he reportedly tried to punch them several times.

Trending Stories
Once he was handcuffed, police say they found a small package of crystal meth in his pocket. He was also found to be in breach of release conditions.

Kingston police then charged 24-year-old Steven McCarthy with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of drugs and two counts of breach of probation.

Kingston police officer recognized for actions in fatal stabbings almost a year ago
Kingston police officer recognized for actions in fatal stabbings almost a year ago – Aug 31, 2020
