Wildfires cause air quality statements for areas in western Manitoba

Several areas west of Lake Manitoba are under air quality alerts as wildfires continue to cause problems across the province.

As of Saturday morning, the Environment Canada statements were in effect for:

Dauphin

Russell

Roblin

Winnipegosis

Swan River

Duck Mountain

Porcupine Provincial Forest

Environment Canada says the poor air conditions can cause sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose, and could be more acute for those already experiencing a COVID-19 infection.

Other high-risk groups include older adults, infants, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions.

To stay safe, people are advised to limit outdoor activity, especially if breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, as well as turning off furnaces or air-conditioning units which could draw smoke indoors.

More information about the health effects of wildland fire smoke can be found on the government’s website.

