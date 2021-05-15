Menu

Environment

Wildfires cause air quality statements for areas in western Manitoba

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 1:29 pm
Smoke can be seen from a fire in the Whiteshell near Falcon Lake. View image in full screen
Smoke can be seen from a fire in the Whiteshell near Falcon Lake. Global News

Several areas west of Lake Manitoba are under air quality alerts as wildfires continue to cause problems across the province.

As of Saturday morning, the Environment Canada statements were in effect for:

  • Dauphin
  • Russell
  • Roblin
  • Winnipegosis
  • Swan River
  • Duck Mountain
  • Porcupine Provincial Forest

Environment Canada says the poor air conditions can cause sore eyes, tears, coughing and a runny nose, and could be more acute for those already experiencing a COVID-19 infection.

Read more: More fire and travel restrictions in place in Manitoba as wildfires burn

Other high-risk groups include older adults, infants, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic conditions.

To stay safe, people are advised to limit outdoor activity, especially if breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, as well as turning off furnaces or air-conditioning units which could draw smoke indoors.

More information about the health effects of wildland fire smoke can be found on the government’s website.

Click to play video: 'Science of wildland fires' Science of wildland fires
Science of wildland fires
