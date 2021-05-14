Lit cigarette, hand sanitizer ignite major car fire in Maryland

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t smoke and sanitize.

Firefighters are warning the public not to mix lit cigarettes with alcohol-based hand sanitizer, after that combination ignited a dramatic vehicle fire in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Thursday in Rockville, Md.

The driver was holding a lit cigarette in his mouth and slathering his hands with “copious amounts of hand sanitizer” just before the fire, according to Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer.

“While working sanitizer into his hands, embers fell from (the) cigarette in his mouth, igniting sanitizer and some clothing.”

Aerial footage from the scene shows the car completely engulfed in flames and billowing a column of thick smoke on Thursday afternoon, as fire crews rushed to put it out.

CAUGHT IN ACTION: Montgomery County Firefighters quickly extinguish car fire in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 12200 blk of Rockville Pike. @mcfrsPIO @mcfrs @7NewsDC #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/lm87VuTamb — James Scott (@JamesScott2) May 13, 2021

The car was totally destroyed in the blaze, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

More… (5/13) Federal Plaza, Rockville Pike, @mcfrs Fire Investigators say after shopping & in a car a man filled his hands w/ copious amount of hand sanitizer. While working sanitizer into his hands, embers fell from cigarette in his mouth, igniting sanitizer & some clothing. https://t.co/nbQTVtXrbE pic.twitter.com/IBUrWvLQGh — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 14, 2021

The driver escaped the fire with minor burns, authorities say. He was transported to hospital for treatment.