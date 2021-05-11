Special air quality statement issued for areas west of Edmonton as wildfire continues to burn

Send this page to someone via email

A special air quality statement was issued Tuesday morning for areas west of Edmonton as a wildfire continued to burn in Parkland County.

The statement issued by Environment Canada encompassed areas of Parkland County, Lac Ste. Anne County, Sturgeon County and Yellowhead County.

According to the federal weather agency, smoke from a wildfire burning west of Tomahawk, Alta., is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility in the area.

The air quality is expected to improve later Tuesday morning, but it may be poor at times again while the fire is active.

The wildfire started Thursday afternoon west of Tomahawk, a hamlet located just southwest of Wabamun Lake.

Some residents in the area were forced out of their homes early Friday morning, but were allowed to return home on Saturday.

The latest update from the county on Monday afternoon stated the wildfire was about 50 per cent contained and remained at about 2,220 hectares.

Fire crews were working hard to address hotspots within the fire perimeter. Officials warned there could be increased fire activity within the perimeter due to warmer, sunnier weather.

The fire is not yet being held and remained out of control Monday.

Roads in the area remain limited to local traffic only and a State of Local Emergency remains in place.

With the wildfire smoke in the area, Environment Canada said some people may experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are particularly at risk.

The Air Quality Health Index for Parkland County remained low at 2 on Tuesday morning, but could reach 10+ in areas where smoke is present.

