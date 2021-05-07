Menu

Crime

Girl walking home from school accosted by truck-driving man, say Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 3:28 pm
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A teenage girl was able to escape a scary situation Wednesday afternoon, with the help of other nearby youths.

The incident took place around 3:40 p.m., at the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Molson Street, when the victim, a girl in her early teens, was walking home from school.

Police said the girl was waved at by a driver in a grey truck, who then made a U-turn and asked if she wanted a ride.

Mother charged in alleged abduction that led to Amber Alert from Winnipeg police

When she said no, the man got out of the truck and grabbed her wrist.

Some of her fellow students who witnessed the incident intervened verbally, police said, and the man got back in the truck and drove off. No one was injured.

Police are seeking the driver of the truck, described as a tall, slim man between the ages of 30 and 40, with brown hair, a brown moustache and a chipped front tooth. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor' RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor
RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor – Jun 24, 2019
