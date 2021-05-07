Girl walking home from school accosted by truck-driving man, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A teenage girl was able to escape a scary situation Wednesday afternoon, with the help of other nearby youths.

The incident took place around 3:40 p.m., at the intersection of Concordia Avenue and Molson Street, when the victim, a girl in her early teens, was walking home from school.

Police said the girl was waved at by a driver in a grey truck, who then made a U-turn and asked if she wanted a ride.

When she said no, the man got out of the truck and grabbed her wrist.

Some of her fellow students who witnessed the incident intervened verbally, police said, and the man got back in the truck and drove off. No one was injured.

Police are seeking the driver of the truck, described as a tall, slim man between the ages of 30 and 40, with brown hair, a brown moustache and a chipped front tooth. He was seen wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

