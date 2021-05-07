Belleville police investigate after man found seriously injured on side of the road

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are investigating after a man was found injured on the side of the road early Friday.

Police say they were called to Cannifton Road North around 1:30 a.m. to respond to a seriously injured man on the side of the road.

The man was rushed to Belleville General Hospital then transferred to Kingston General Hospital for further treatment.

Belleville police’s emergency response team is now assisting the criminal investigation unit in the investigation.

The affected section of Cannifton Road was closed but has since reopened.

Police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

