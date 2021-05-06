25 more out-of-region COVID patients transferred to hospitals in Waterloo Region, Guelph, Fergus

Send this page to someone via email

Another 25 patients have been transferred into hospitals in Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph and Fergus from out of the area over the past week as a result of COVID-19, according to St. Mary’s General Hospital.

This announcement comes as the number of patients in intensive care in the five hospitals has swollen to 39 over the past few days.

A week ago, 33 other patients were transferred to the hospitals. It is unclear on how many of those remain in hospital although the total number of patients in the five hospitals has fallen while the numbers in intensive care have risen.

There are currently 42 COVID-19 patients at Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital including 18 who are intensive care. The hospital received another 11 patients from outside the area this week, eight of which were intensive care.

Guelph General Hospital also has 26 COVID-19 patients including nine who are intensive care. The hospital also received another five patients from out of area, three of which needed to be in the ICU.

St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener (14), Cambridge Memorial Hospital (12) and Groves Hospital in Fergus (5) also have a large batch of COVID-19 patients with each having added to that total from outside the area over the past seven days.

Good news appears to be on the horizon as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario have fallen over the past few days, and in Waterloo Region as well, but St. Mary’s General Hospital president Lee Fairclough is warning residents to remain vigilant.

“While it is good to see there is some level of plateauing of cases, both provincially and regionally, it is important to note that the trend is the same — the patients coming to hospital are younger and require more intensive care,” said Lee Fairclough, SMGH President.

“I really fear we will move too quickly at the first sign of encouraging news. Just under 3,500 in Ontario daily cases is still a lot and with the transmissibility of the variants of concern, things can turn around quickly again.”

Ornge air ambulance, the organization in charge of patient transfers, says it transferred 1,125 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across Ontario in April and another 183 patients from May 1 to May 5.

The patients were transferred by bus, ambulance, plane and helicopter with a large portion coming from hospitals in Toronto and Peel Region which have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

