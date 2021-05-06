Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. hockey team offers free tickets for local fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 5:15 pm
The Coquitlam Express hockey team will be providing a free hockey ticket to Tri-Cities residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The Coquitlam Express hockey team will be providing a free hockey ticket to Tri-Cities residents who get their COVID-19 vaccine. Coquitlam Express

A shot in the arm gets you up close for some shots on goal.

The Coquitlam Express Junior A Hockey Club is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated one free ticket voucher to an upcoming game.

The BCHL team is trying to encourage as many people in the community as possible to get immunized against COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'No plans for ‘vaccine passports’ on B.C. university campuses' No plans for ‘vaccine passports’ on B.C. university campuses
No plans for ‘vaccine passports’ on B.C. university campuses

“The importance of getting vaccinated is so that we can get back to normalcy and for us that means reopening our arena to get fans back in the building,” general manager Tali Campbell said Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“As an organization we have talked about various ways we can keep the encouragement of getting vaccinated and we thought, let’s offer a free ticket voucher to an upcoming game for those who get vaccinated.”

The team acknowledges there is no timeline of when fans will be allowed back into the arena. The ticket voucher will be valid when public health restrictions are lifted.

The organization has also already announced that all staff will receive the shot when they are eligible.

To qualify for your free ticket, you need to email them a picture of your vaccination card.

As well, the team will not require fans to be vaccinated to attend games if the arena or the province do not make vaccines mandatory for any activities.

Read more: Unlike many U.S. schools, B.C. won’t require vaccines on post-secondary campuses

In the United States, many states are using the vaccine as an incentive.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said baseball fans will soon be allowed to sit near each other if vaccinated, and all students and staff at the University of Washington and Washington State must be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagVaccine tagCoquitlam tagcovid vaccine tagImmunization tagbchl tagTri-Cities tagCoquitlam Express tagHockey games tagfree ticket tagvaccine benefits tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers