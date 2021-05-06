B.C. hockey team offers free tickets for local fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

A shot in the arm gets you up close for some shots on goal.

The Coquitlam Express Junior A Hockey Club is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated one free ticket voucher to an upcoming game.

The BCHL team is trying to encourage as many people in the community as possible to get immunized against COVID-19.

“The importance of getting vaccinated is so that we can get back to normalcy and for us that means reopening our arena to get fans back in the building,” general manager Tali Campbell said Thursday.

“As an organization we have talked about various ways we can keep the encouragement of getting vaccinated and we thought, let’s offer a free ticket voucher to an upcoming game for those who get vaccinated.”

The team acknowledges there is no timeline of when fans will be allowed back into the arena. The ticket voucher will be valid when public health restrictions are lifted.

The organization has also already announced that all staff will receive the shot when they are eligible.

To qualify for your free ticket, you need to email them a picture of your vaccination card.

As well, the team will not require fans to be vaccinated to attend games if the arena or the province do not make vaccines mandatory for any activities.

In the United States, many states are using the vaccine as an incentive.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said baseball fans will soon be allowed to sit near each other if vaccinated, and all students and staff at the University of Washington and Washington State must be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.

