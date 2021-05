Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s medical examiner has been asked to identify human remains found inside a burned-out shed in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a fire was reported from a property on Crescent Street in Sydney Mines, N.S., around 4 a.m. today.

Residents of the home on the property reported that the shed was on fire.

Police confirmed the victim was not a resident of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

