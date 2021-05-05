Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Toronto-area home sales up 362% since last April, but market is starting to slow: TRREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'What’s driving Toronto’s hot housing market? A real estate expert breaks it down' What’s driving Toronto’s hot housing market? A real estate expert breaks it down
WATCH ABOVE: What’s driving Toronto’s hot housing market? A real estate expert breaks it down – Mar 9, 2021

TORONTO — The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says April delivered a record number of home sales for the region, but the market is starting to slow from the torrid pace seen earlier this year.

The board says 13,663 homes were sold in the region in April, a 362 per cent increase from the 2,957 properties sold last April, which was the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, home sales in April were down 12.7 per cent from 15,652 in the month prior.

Read more: TRREB to drop ‘master’ bedroom term, replace with ‘primary’ in coming months

New listings in April soared by 237 per cent, when compared with last year but dropped by 8.4 per cent when compared with March 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The average selling price amounted $1,090,992, up from $820,226 last April but down from $1,097,565 in March 2021.

TRREB says the month-over-month decreases are a sign of a pullback in market activity and indicate that the region may be exhausting its pool of potential buyers within the existing GTA population.

Click to play video: 'House prices soaring in Vancouver and Toronto' House prices soaring in Vancouver and Toronto
House prices soaring in Vancouver and Toronto – Mar 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Greater Toronto Area taghousing market tagHome sales tagToronto housing market tagToronto home sales tagToronto Regional Real Estate Board tagTRREB tagApril 2021 home sales tagApril home sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers