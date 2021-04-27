Menu

Canada

Missing man, woman, baby may be in Winnipeg: Police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 3:25 pm
Tiara Morais, 18, left, and Dorion Olson, 22. View image in full screen
Tiara Morais, 18, left, and Dorion Olson, 22. Winnipeg police/Handout

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a man and a woman who are missing along with a four-week-old baby.

Police say Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, were last seen Saturday with four-week-old Royal Olson-Morais in Fannystelle, Man.

All three are now believed to be in Winnipeg, police said Tuesday.

Morais is described as 130 lbs., 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and long red hair.

Olson is described as 140 lbs., 5’10” tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Police haven’t said how the baby is connected to the Morais or Olson, but have said they are worried for the well-being of all three.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Fannystelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

