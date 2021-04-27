Missing man, woman, baby may be in Winnipeg: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a man and a woman who are missing along with a four-week-old baby.

Police say Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, were last seen Saturday with four-week-old Royal Olson-Morais in Fannystelle, Man.

All three are now believed to be in Winnipeg, police said Tuesday.

Morais is described as 130 lbs., 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and long red hair.

WPS is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 3 missing persons; Tiara MORAIS(18), Dorion OLSON(22) and Royal OLSON-MORAIS a 4 week old male.

All 3 were last seen April 24,in Fannystelle, MB and are now believed to be in Winnipeg.https://t.co/AwjJVaS7A6 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 27, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Olson is described as 140 lbs., 5’10” tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Police haven’t said how the baby is connected to the Morais or Olson, but have said they are worried for the well-being of all three.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Fannystelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016