Missing man, woman, baby may be in Winnipeg: Police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a man and a woman who are missing along with a four-week-old baby.
Police say Tiara Morais, 18, and Dorion Olson, 22, were last seen Saturday with four-week-old Royal Olson-Morais in Fannystelle, Man.
All three are now believed to be in Winnipeg, police said Tuesday.
Morais is described as 130 lbs., 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and long red hair.
Olson is described as 140 lbs., 5’10” tall, with a medium build and short brown hair.
Police haven’t said how the baby is connected to the Morais or Olson, but have said they are worried for the well-being of all three.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Fannystelle is roughly 48 km southwest of Winnipeg.
Comments