B.C. encourages pregnant women to get vaccinated, but won’t move them up the list

British Columbia is encouraging all pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but won’t follow the lead of other provinces and prioritize soon-to-be moms for the shot.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said everyone who’s pregnant should get vaccinated when it is their turn.

“We do know there’s an increased risk compared to other non-pregnant aged-matched people in British Columbia as we are seeing in other parts of the province and we are working through that with our immunization committee,” Henry said at her news conference Monday.

But on the specifics of whether the priority list will be adjusted, Henry said discussions are ongoing and no changes are forthcoming.

Henry noted when the vaccine was originally tested and introduced, there were some concerns about whether people who were pregnant should receive it, but now there is more substantial data supporting it is safe and effective in pregnancy.

A new study released last week showed protected antibodies are transmitted through breast milk to the infant as well.

“We know that the risk in younger people is still incrementally less by those by age and certain other conditions,” Henry said.

“So that is one of the factors that we need to take into account as well.”

Last week, Ontario moved pregnant women to the “highest risk” category on its vaccine priority list.

Pregnant women were previously in the “at risk” category in Phase 2 of the priority list, which would have made them eligible for the shot in May at the earliest.

“In response to emerging data on the increased risk of severe illness for pregnant women, all pregnant individuals will be eligible to register for vaccination appointments under the highest risk health conditions in the Phase 2 prioritization guidance starting today,” a statement from the ministry of health in Ontario read on Friday.