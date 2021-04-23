Toronto doctor charged with sexually assaulting teenage patient in 2006

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A Toronto doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage patient 15 years ago.

Police say the incident took place in February 2006 at a medical clinic in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

They say the patient was 17 at the time.

The suspect, 77-year-old Jacques Henri Dubins, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say Dubins worked as a doctor at that clinic from July 1970 to August 2016.

He is due in court on May 25.

