Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto doctor charged with sexually assaulting teenage patient in 2006

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 1:34 pm
Toronto police say they have charged a Toronto doctor with sexual assault.
Toronto police say they have charged a Toronto doctor with sexual assault. Toronto police/Handouts

TORONTO — A Toronto doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage patient 15 years ago.

Police say the incident took place in February 2006 at a medical clinic in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West area.

They say the patient was 17 at the time.

The suspect, 77-year-old Jacques Henri Dubins, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say Dubins worked as a doctor at that clinic from July 1970 to August 2016.

Trending Stories

He is due in court on May 25.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto Sexual AssaultToronto doctorToronto doctor charged

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers