Waterloo Regional Police clock driver doing 100 km/h over limit in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police say a driver was busted doing 100 km/h over the speed limit in Cambridge, Ont., early Thursday morning.
Police say an officer clocked the driver travelling 154 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Heroux Devtek Drive in Cambridge at around 2:30 a.m.
They did not provide further details about the driver but did say they had been charged with speeding and careless driving.
In addition, the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended, both for seven-day periods.
