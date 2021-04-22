Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police clock driver doing 100 km/h over limit in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 1:01 pm
The driver has lost their licence and vehicle for seven days. View image in full screen
The driver has lost their licence and vehicle for seven days. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say a driver was busted doing 100 km/h over the speed limit in Cambridge, Ont., early Thursday morning.

Police say an officer clocked the driver travelling 154 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Heroux Devtek Drive in Cambridge at around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo police warn of large police presence near scene of disturbance in Cambridge

They did not provide further details about the driver but did say they had been charged with speeding and careless driving.

In addition, the vehicle was impounded and the driver’s licence was suspended, both for seven-day periods.

Click to play video: 'Most Canadians admit to dangerous habits: report' Most Canadians admit to dangerous habits: report
Most Canadians admit to dangerous habits: report – Oct 1, 2020
