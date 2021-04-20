Hamilton to see up to 10 cm of snow during April storm

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is expected to see some April snow on Tuesday night, according to Canada’s weather authority.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system developing south of the border will be the primary contributor along with a cold wind on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The agency is forecasting between 5 to 10 cm of snow during that period.

“Snow at times heavy beginning late this evening,” the agency said which suggested the snow will affect the morning commute before ending around noon.

Windchill will also be a factor overnight reaching -5.

The system is expected to stretch from London, along Niagara Region, all the way up to Toronto with the latter seeing about 5 cm of snow.

Temperatures will return to more seasonal norms on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud and 8 C.

Environment Canada says the most snow Hamilton has seen on April 21 was about 2 cm in 1978.