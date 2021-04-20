Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Hamilton to see up to 10 cm of snow during April storm

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 10:44 am
Southern Ontario is expecting a blast of winter between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada. View image in full screen
Southern Ontario is expecting a blast of winter between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Hamilton is expected to see some April snow on Tuesday night, according to Canada’s weather authority.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system developing south of the border will be the primary contributor along with a cold wind on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The agency is forecasting between 5 to 10 cm of snow during that period.

Read more: Hamilton bylaw officers to ticket people who use escarpment stairs for non-essential travel

“Snow at times heavy beginning late this evening,” the agency said which suggested the snow will affect the morning commute before ending around noon.

Windchill will also be a factor overnight reaching -5.

The system is expected to stretch from London, along Niagara Region, all the way up to Toronto with the latter seeing about 5 cm of snow.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures will return to more seasonal norms on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud and 8 C.

Environment Canada says the most snow Hamilton has seen on April 21 was about 2 cm in 1978.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaHamiltonHamilton newsHamilton weatherSouthern Ontario weatherNiagara weatherHamilton snowNiagara Region weather

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers