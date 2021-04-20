Saskatchewan teen recovering in Toronto hospital after multi-organ transplant

Send this page to someone via email

“I think I’m going to go outside and watch the cars.”

That’s what Nate Starycki loves to do to pass the time during his recovery time at the SickKids Hospital in Toronto.

The Starycki family of five resides in the Maymont, Sask., area.

Nate and his mother Jennifer have been in the hospital for roughly four months as he recovers from a complex multi-organ transplant in November.

Nate was born with a condition called gastroschisis, a defect in the abdominal wall. In many cases, those with the condition do not experience serious complications.

Previously, the 13-year-old had an intestinal failure and was put on an organ transplant waitlist.

“He had his stomach, large and small intestines, pancreas, liver, duodenum and a large part of his colon replaced,” Jennifer said.

“The surgery took roughly 13 to 14 hours.”

Since then, he has been feeling better and has been passing the time in the hospital by playing racing video games or watching his favourite cars drive by, such as Lamborghinis.

“He actually said the other day, ‘I finally feel as good as I did before the transplant,'” Jennifer said.

“That was a huge statement for him to say for his dad and me. It was great to hear.”

Jennifer said if things keep improving perhaps a discharge from the hospital could be in the works sooner than later. She added they want to make sure they are no setbacks.

