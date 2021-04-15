Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

LGL health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure after social gathering near Brockville

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit is warning of COVID-19 exposure following a social gathering on April 1 at the Thousand Islands Village Rental Properties on April 1. View image in full screen
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit is warning of COVID-19 exposure following a social gathering on April 1 at the Thousand Islands Village Rental Properties on April 1. Global News

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning the community about another possible COVID-19 exposure stemming from a social gathering outside Brockville.

The health unit says anyone who attended a social gathering on April 1 at Thousand Islands Village Rental properties just outside of Brockville may have been exposed to the virus.

Those who did attend must self-isolate, get tested and monitor for symptoms, the health unit says.

Read more: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Scotty’s Chips in Westport, Ont., health unit warns

The health unit would not give details about the size of the social gathering or how many cases are linked to the event.

Trending Stories

“The intent of the release was to get people who were at the social gathering to go to be tested and to let us know if they have symptoms. These details of the social gathering are not needed to do this,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the region.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday morning, there are 133 active cases of the virus, eight people are in hospital, three are in intensive care units and two are currently on ventilators.

— With files from Global News’ Aryn Strickland

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCOVID-19 Exposuresocial gatheringLeeds Grenville and Lanark District Health UnitLGL health unitCOVID-19 exposure risksocial gathering LGLThousand Ilsands village rental properties

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers