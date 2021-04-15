LGL health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure after social gathering near Brockville

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is warning the community about another possible COVID-19 exposure stemming from a social gathering outside Brockville.

The health unit says anyone who attended a social gathering on April 1 at Thousand Islands Village Rental properties just outside of Brockville may have been exposed to the virus.

Those who did attend must self-isolate, get tested and monitor for symptoms, the health unit says.

The health unit would not give details about the size of the social gathering or how many cases are linked to the event.

“The intent of the release was to get people who were at the social gathering to go to be tested and to let us know if they have symptoms. These details of the social gathering are not needed to do this,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the region.

As of Thursday morning, there are 133 active cases of the virus, eight people are in hospital, three are in intensive care units and two are currently on ventilators.

— With files from Global News’ Aryn Strickland