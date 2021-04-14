Menu

Politics

Manitoba public servant and fight referee loses interim job after travel to Las Vegas

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2021 2:03 pm
A public servant from Manitoba has lost an interim appointment after travelling to the United States to referee mixed martial arts fights. View image in full screen
A public servant from Manitoba has lost an interim appointment after travelling to the United States to referee mixed martial arts fights. Brittany Greenslade / Global News

A Manitoba public servant has lost an interim appointment after travelling to the United States to referee mixed martial arts fights.

The move, first reported by the CBC, comes after Jerin Valel officiated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in Las Vegas in late February and March.

Valel has long served as a UFC referee and has also worked as a director of technology transformation for the Manitoba government.

Read more: Manitoba premier enacts 2-week isolation order for travel in Canada, calls on feds to close borders

In February, Valel was named assistant deputy minister of transformation in the Department of Families, to fill in for someone else.

The government says that appointment has been revoked and Valel is back at his former job.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister issued a directive to political staff and other appointees in early February to avoid leisure travel or face possible termination.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Manitoba to allow retail stores to sell non-essential goods amid increase in inter-provincial travel' Coronavirus: Manitoba to allow retail stores to sell non-essential goods amid increase in inter-provincial travel
Coronavirus: Manitoba to allow retail stores to sell non-essential goods amid increase in inter-provincial travel – Feb 1, 2021

“This individual’s travel to the United States should not have continued after the directive regarding non-essential travel for Government of Manitoba employees was issued,” Blake Robert, media relations director for the Progressive Conservative cabinet, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Robert did not refer to Valel by name, but said that while the employee had followed health protocols, the trip was “contrary to the intent of the province’s travel directive.”

Read more: Winnipeg Regional Health Authority chair steps down after reported trip during pandemic

Pallister was not aware of the travel beforehand, Robert added, although he would not say whether the employee had received approval from others in government.

“As this is a human resources issue and in order to respect employee confidentiality, no further comment may be provided,” Robert wrote.

Attempts by The Canadian Press to reach Valel on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
