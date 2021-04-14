Menu

Crime

SIU charges Hamilton police officer with sexual assault

By Don Mitchell 900 CHML
Posted April 14, 2021 12:03 pm
A six-year veteran of the Hamilton Police Service is facing a sexual assault charge connected to a November 2020 incident, according to the SIU. View image in full screen
A six-year veteran of the Hamilton Police Service is facing a sexual assault charge connected to a November 2020 incident, according to the SIU. Global News

A Hamilton police officer has been charged in connection with a late 2020 incident tied to a sexual assault complaint, according to the province’s police watchdog.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the allegations involve an apparent assault causing bodily harm against a man on Nov. 7, 2020.

Read more: Man in his 20s dead after targeted shooting in Brantford, police say

The agency said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently released with the conditions he does not communicate with witnesses nor possess a firearm.

Const. Ryan Cole, a six-year Hamilton police officer, is expected to appear in court on May 3 to answer to the charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU and Hamilton police service say they will be providing no more comment on the incident since the “matter is now before the courts.”

