SIU charges Hamilton police officer with sexual assault

A Hamilton police officer has been charged in connection with a late 2020 incident tied to a sexual assault complaint, according to the province’s police watchdog.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the allegations involve an apparent assault causing bodily harm against a man on Nov. 7, 2020.

The agency said the accused was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently released with the conditions he does not communicate with witnesses nor possess a firearm.

Const. Ryan Cole, a six-year Hamilton police officer, is expected to appear in court on May 3 to answer to the charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU and Hamilton police service say they will be providing no more comment on the incident since the “matter is now before the courts.”

Hamilton Police Officer Charged as a Result of SIU Investigation https://t.co/eycS9LZNrf — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 14, 2021