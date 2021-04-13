Peterborough woman charged with break and enter at southeast-end home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing charges after a residential break-in early Monday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a home along Middlefield Drive after the homeowners reported being awoken by loud noises. They discovered items in a purse had been taken.

Police believe the home was entered through a garage door.

The investigation led to the location of a suspect in the area.

Alice Bergeron, 22, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

