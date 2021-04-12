Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia to hold 2 minutes of silence to honour mass shooting victims

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2021 12:05 pm
Support being offered for Nova Scotia's impacted by mass shooting
It’s been nearly one year since 22 innocent people were killed in a mass murder that spanned over 13 hours. The tragedy has had wide reaching impacts for the province and as we near the 1 year anniversary, support is being offered to help Nova Scotians cope with the emotional impact. Alicia Draus has more – Mar 31, 2021

Nova Scotia’s premier is inviting people in the province to participate in two minutes of silence this Sunday for those lost in last year’s mass shooting.

Iain Rankin says he will be attending a closed gathering on Sunday afternoon in Truro, N.S., that will begin with a moment of silence at 3 p.m. local time.

The province said today in a news release it wants citizens to unite in honouring and remembering the 22 Nova Scotians who were killed on April 18-19, 2020.

Read more: Commemorative walk honours Nova Scotia mass shooting victims

A 51-year-old gunman committed the murders, including the death of a pregnant nurse, over a 13-hour period while disguised as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle.

Rankin says he hopes Nova Scotians will take time to remember those who died, their families, and those who were injured.

The event being organized by the non-profit Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society is going to be livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page.

'13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre' on the unanswered questions one year later
‘13 Hours: Inside the Nova Scotia Massacre’ on the unanswered questions one year later
© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPMass Shootingnova scotia shootingMemorialIain Rankin

