Trudeau attacks ‘disconnected’ O’Toole in Liberal convention speech

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole Saturday, criticizing his party on issues ranging from Canadian gun laws, abortion and the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking virtually at the Liberal policy convention Saturday, Trudeau said O’Toole’s Conservative party couldn’t grasp “the real challenges people face,” claiming O’Toole to be “disconnected” over wanting the Canada emergency relief benefit (CERB) to be cut, and being less generous with pandemic relief programs.

Trudeau made the claims during a 20-minute address to thousands of party members on the last day of the convention.

He also railed O’Toole’s Conservatives for thinking of young people as “lazy” while summer jobs disappeared during the pandemic, and for refusing to admit that climate change was real.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Trudeau tells national convention to put Ottawa’s partisanship aside in times of pandemic Trudeau tells national convention to put Ottawa’s partisanship aside in times of pandemic

“The problem for Erin O’Toole is that he’s not interested in real solutions to real problems,” said Trudeau. “In fact, he’s already shown that he’s willing to say different things to different people at different times if he thinks it will help him get ahead.”

The prime minister also accused the Conservatives of undermining confidence in the government and public health system.

“How disconnected do you have to be to flirt with disinformation on public health and vaccines while a deadly virus takes loved ones, friends, and neighbours?” said Trudeau.

3:07 Freeland says COVID-19 has created ‘window of political opportunity’ to address national child care Freeland says COVID-19 has created ‘window of political opportunity’ to address national child care

O’Toole previously criticized the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which was initially hampered by delays from vaccine manufacturers. Trudeau said that the “ramp up” in vaccine deployment was starting to bear fruit, however, with over 10 million doses distributed so far and millions more on the way.

Story continues below advertisement

“Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives gleefully told Canadians it might be years until they got their shot. The reality is very different,” said Trudeau.

— More to come…