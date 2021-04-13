Steinauer, Levy, Lewis headline 2021 Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductees

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer and former Ticat Mike Walker have been elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

They are joined by former Montreal Alouettes head coach Marv Levy, Calgary Stampeders slotback Nik Lewis and defensive lineman Will Johnson, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton defensive back Don Wilson, and former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell.

Steinauer played 13 seasons in the CFL for Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa, and won the Grey Cup in 1999 with the Ticats and another in 2004 with the Argos. He also has a Grey Cup ring as a defensive backs coach with the 2012 Argonauts.

He was a CFL All-Star five times throughout his career and was named to the East Division All-Star team six times.

Steinauer was voted Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 1997, and Toronto’s best defender in 2002.

The 47-year-old native of Seattle, Washington, led the Ticats to a 15-3 record in 2019, a record for most wins by a rookie head coach and won the Annis Stukus Trophy as CFL coach of the year.

Walker played defensive tackle for 10 seasons, eight of which were spent in Hamilton (1982-’89) where he helped the team to four Grey Cup appearances and one victory in 1986.

The three-time All-Star played his last two years in the CFL with Edmonton.

Levy spent five seasons in Montreal (1973-’77), guiding the Alouettes to Grey Cup victories in 1974 and 1977, and was named the CFL coach of the year in ’74.

Levy, who is 95, also coached the NFL’s Buffalo Bills to an unprecedented four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990 to 1993, but lost each championship game.

He joins coach Bud Grant and quarterback Warren Moon as the only individuals to be elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lewis is the CFL’s all-time leader in receptions with 1,051 and won the Grey Cup twice (2008 and 2014) with the Stampeders.

Over his 14 year career with Calgary and Montreal, Lewis was named a CFL All-Star in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Johnson was a five-time All-Star during his nine-year CFL career and helped Calgary win the Grey Cup in 1992.

Wilson spent 12 years in the CFL and was a four-time All-Star with Toronto and Edmonton. He won four Grey Cup championships and was named to the Argonauts all-time team in 2007.

Mitchell replaced Jake Gaudaur as commissioner of the league in 1984 and retained the position through the 1988 season and has sat on the CFL Board of Governors since 2011.

The 82-year-old native of Calgary is the father of Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell.