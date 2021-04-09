Menu

News

77-year-old grain truck driver dead after being hit by semi in RM of Portage la Prairie

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
77-year-old grain truck driver dead after being hit by semi in RM of Portage la Prairie - image View image in full screen
RCMP

A 77-year-old Haywood man is dead after the grain truck he was driving was hit by a semi Friday in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

RCMP received a report at noon Friday of the crash on Highway 1 at Angle Road.

They say the semi heading east was driven by a 21-year-old man from the RM of West St. Paul and collided with the grain truck heading south as it attempted to cross the highway.

Trending Stories

The senior was taken to hospital and pronounced dead while the semi driver was treated for minor injuries at hospital and released.

The investigation continues.

 

