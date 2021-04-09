Kingston bakery donates more than $20K to local school food program

Send this page to someone via email

Cobs Bread Kingston, with help from the community, raised over $20,000 to help feed local children in schools.

The local bakery donated $2 from every pack of hot cross buns to The Food Sharing Project on the company’s annual donation day. Cobs Kingston raised just under $11,000 locally.

The Food Sharing Project helps provide school meals to children in need in the KFL&A region.

Since the Kingston branch raised the most of all the branches, Cobs Bread matched the amount, resulting in a grand total of $21,600 donated that will provide meals in schools and help over 150 Kingston-area families.

“We decided to partner with The Food Sharing Project as it is such an important local charity that strives to ensure children in our community are getting the food they need and may otherwise go without while at school. The funds raised will go directly to this charity and impact our local community,” says Ashley Logan, with Cobs Bread Kingston.

The money was presented in a cheque presentation ceremony at Cobs Bread in Kingston Thursday.