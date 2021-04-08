$2.5M in drugs and cash seized from network in GTHA raids: police

Send this page to someone via email

A seven-month investigation into a highly organized and sophisticated drug network has resulted in the seizure of $2.5 million in drugs and laundered money in addition to charges for seven GTA residents, according to Halton police.

Detectives say the group was responsible for supplying cocaine and fentanyl throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and was also believed to be involved in laundering proceeds.

Six search warrants were executed in Oakville, Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Mississauga, Bolton and Toronto last week with cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and ecstasy the drugs seized in the raids.

Over $1 million in bundled cash, a stolen .357 Magnum firearm, a Mercedes-Benz, a Honda Odyssey and three Rolex watches were also confiscated in the police action.

Forty charges tied to drugs and firearms have been laid against seven people whose ages range from their early 30s to late 40s.

The suspects are from Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto and Caledon.

One other person remains outstanding and is believed to be out of the country, according to police.

