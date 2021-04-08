Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

$2.5M in drugs and cash seized from network in GTHA raids: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 2:38 pm
Halton police says a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation targeted a sophisticated drug network involved in trafficking, importing and money laundering. View image in full screen
Halton police says a seven-month-long drug trafficking investigation targeted a sophisticated drug network involved in trafficking, importing and money laundering. Halton Regional Police

A seven-month investigation into a highly organized and sophisticated drug network has resulted in the seizure of $2.5 million in drugs and laundered money in addition to charges for seven GTA residents, according to Halton police.

Detectives say the group was responsible for supplying cocaine and fentanyl throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) and was also believed to be involved in laundering proceeds.

Read more: SIU investigates three-day standoff in Brantford involving person in crisis

Six search warrants were executed in Oakville, Stoney Creek, Hamilton, Mississauga, Bolton and Toronto last week with cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA and ecstasy the drugs seized in the raids.

Over $1 million in bundled cash, a stolen .357 Magnum firearm, a Mercedes-Benz, a Honda Odyssey and three Rolex watches were also confiscated in the police action.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown' Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown
Charges laid after crowd gathers to watch stunt driving in Toronto amid lockdown

Forty charges tied to drugs and firearms have been laid against seven people whose ages range from their early 30s to late 40s.

The suspects are from Oakville, Mississauga, Toronto and Caledon.

One other person remains outstanding and is believed to be out of the country, according to police.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoHamiltonDrugsGunsGTAHamilton newsHalton Regional PoliceOakvilleToronto NewsStoney CreekOakville newsdrugs and guns investigationproject lynx

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers