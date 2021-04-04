Menu

Crime

Wanted Winnipeg man arrested in Quebec: police

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 3:01 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. Shane Gibson/Global News

A suspect wanted for a 2019 gang-related shooting incident has been returned to Winnipeg after being located in Montreal, Que.

Police say on Sept. 12, 2019, it’s believed a group encountered a man behind the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

The man was shot and a bullet struck the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) headquarters, also narrowly missing a cadet leaving the building.

Read more: Shooting near Winnipeg police HQ overnight, suspect at large

The victim attended a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then charged with firearm-related offences after it was discovered he had hidden a firearm near the shooting scene before going to the hospital.

The Major Crimes Unit in Winnipeg continued with the investigation leading up to March 28, 2021, when a suspect was arrested on a Winnipeg Police Service issued warrant at an address in Montreal by members of the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal (SPVM).

The suspect was returned to Winnipeg by members of the WPS Major Crimes Unit.

Saleh Alimasi, a 22-year-old male of Montreal, faces several charges and was detained in custody.

Police add they identified a second suspect in the shooting, but the person has since died during an unrelated homicide.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police say gang feud that has left two dead is ongoing' Winnipeg police say gang feud that has left two dead is ongoing
Winnipeg police say gang feud that has left two dead is ongoing – Mar 3, 2020
