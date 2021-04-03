Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line in Regina temporarily closed after 6+ hour wait time

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 12:14 pm
The line-up at the COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic Regina is temporarily closed due to a long wait time of over 6 hours. View image in full screen
The line-up at the COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic Regina is temporarily closed due to a long wait time of over 6 hours. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is temporarily closing the line at Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the wait time is currently over 6 hours.

Read more: More COVID-19 vaccination sites opening across Saskatchewan for 55+

Those already in line will still be vaccinated and the SHA said others can try again later. The clinic closes at 4 p.m. Saturday and re-opens at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The drive-thru immunization clinic is available to residents 55 and older, and vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Read more: Health Canada issues advisory over masks containing graphene, urges recall

The hours of operation for the site are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Starting Tuesday, the site will open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

To enter the drive-thru, residents must enter through the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance.

