COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru line in Regina temporarily closed after 6+ hour wait time

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is temporarily closing the line at Regina’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic as the wait time is currently over 6 hours.

Those already in line will still be vaccinated and the SHA said others can try again later. The clinic closes at 4 p.m. Saturday and re-opens at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The drive-thru immunization clinic is available to residents 55 and older, and vaccines are administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The hours of operation for the site are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Starting Tuesday, the site will open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

To enter the drive-thru, residents must enter through the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance.