Canada

London, Ont., fire crews fights blaze at east-end recycling centre

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 2, 2021 5:13 pm
Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald says crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to John Zubick Ltd. after witnesses reported seeing black smoke. View image in full screen
Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald says crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to John Zubick Ltd. after witnesses reported seeing black smoke. Witness/Provided

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at an east-London recycling centre.

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald says crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to John Zubick Ltd. after witnesses reported seeing black smoke.

Fitzgerald says large piles of recycled electronics and metals inside container units were on fire, and that it’s been a challenge to put the fire out.

John Zubick Ltd. employees have arrived on-scene to assist with tearing open container units to extinguish the fire, according to the platoon chief.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald says the fire has yet to be extinguished. He says crews are expected to stay for a few more hours.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
