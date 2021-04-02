London, Ont., fire crews fights blaze at east-end recycling centre

Send this page to someone via email

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at an east-London recycling centre.

Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald says crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to John Zubick Ltd. after witnesses reported seeing black smoke.

Fitzgerald says large piles of recycled electronics and metals inside container units were on fire, and that it’s been a challenge to put the fire out.

John Zubick Ltd. employees have arrived on-scene to assist with tearing open container units to extinguish the fire, according to the platoon chief.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald says the fire has yet to be extinguished. He says crews are expected to stay for a few more hours.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.

Active incident: Fire crews on scene of a fire in storage containers at 105 Clarke Rd. Residents in the area are requested to avoid the smoke and keep windows closed. The smoke plume blowing to SE direction – away from any residential . 1/2 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/cbMGDhTd8Z — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 2, 2021