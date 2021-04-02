London, Ont., fire crews fights blaze at east-end recycling centre

The London Fire Department says no injuries were reported after a fire at an east-London recycling centre.
Platoon chief Shawn Fitzgerald says crews responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday to John Zubick Ltd. after witnesses reported seeing black smoke.
Fitzgerald says large piles of recycled electronics and metals inside container units were on fire, and that it’s been a challenge to put the fire out.
John Zubick Ltd. employees have arrived on-scene to assist with tearing open container units to extinguish the fire, according to the platoon chief.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald says the fire has yet to be extinguished. He says crews are expected to stay for a few more hours.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire or a damage estimate.
