C-130 Hercules flyover in Edmonton celebrates Second World War veteran’s 100th birthday

A C-130 Hercules flyover took place in southwest Edmonton Friday afternoon to help a Second World War veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.

Wallace “Wally” James Simpson was born in Gainsborough, SK., on April 2, 1921. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in April 1942 and served in the Second World War.

Serving as a Lancaster bomber pilot, Simpson was involved in 33 missions before being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and discharged in March 1945.

Upon returning to Canada, Simpson married and worked for the federal government in Saskatchewan for a period of time before rejoining the RCAF as a flight instructor.

He was stationed in France for four years before ultimately ending up at the base in Namao, Alta., north of Edmonton. Simpson also worked as a commercial pilot.

Now, at 100, Simpson remains in good health and lives independently in Edmonton. Several family and friends joined him to watch the flyover from a southwest Edmonton parking lot.

“This is unbelievable. A birthday just comes and goes but to have friends from miles around showing up? Many friends I haven’t seen for weeks, years,” he said.

“It is a bit emotional. I just didn’t expect it,” he added, admitting he was choked up by the gesture. “A great day.”

A C-130 Hercules flyover was planned to mark Wallace "Wally" James Simpson's 100th birthday in Edmonton Friday, April 2, 2021.

Simpson said he spent 44 years — and more than 3,000 hours — flying the C-130; he liked the power behind the aircraft.

“When you get in there… you see the old props open up and it sets you back. Yeah, I guess I just like the power drive in them,” he said.

“It’s an important piece of my life,” he continued. “I haven’t seen one in the air for years.

His family organized the flyover as a way to honour the man they call an extraordinary Canadian.

“It’s a monumental kind of celebration,” said his daughter Kathi Jacobson. “That is a unique time in history and also a very profound experience in our world because we would not have the lifestyle we have today, had there not been people going into the military at that time.

“To have him this long… many people do not have their parents here for that length of time to be loved.

"We are really grateful to have him in our lives and have him so healthy."

0:44 Hercules flyover to celebrates Edmonton veteran’s 100th birthday Hercules flyover to celebrates Edmonton veteran’s 100th birthday

Capt. Varinder Dhillon, who spent 20 years as CF-18 fighter pilot, said it was an honour to celebrate the distinguished veteran.

“It’s becoming far more difficult nowadays,” he said.

“As a veteran myself, having served four tours oversees, it’s always nice to go ahead and be a part of a camaraderie, part of a group that goes ahead and steps up and serves a country and tries to do everything they can to go ahead and bring freedom to be people around you.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be a 100th birthday celebration without asking the guest of honour his secret to longevity.

“I don’t know. Nobody back in my district ever made 100. I used to say, ‘100 or I won’t go’ and here I am,” he said with a laugh.

“This isn’t the end. I don’t feel like quitting. I feel like there’s a long way to go yet… there’s lots to do yet.

"I think we should do it again in another 10 years. That would be something else."