Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson Airport

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is facing a mischief charge after being arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson Airport almost two weeks ago.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect who allegedly entered the Inter-Faith Prayer Room on March 21 at 2:30 p.m. and began causing damage.

Investigators said they deemed the incident a hate-motivated incident.

Read more: Vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Pearson Airport being investigated as possible hate crime: police

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Jean-Francis Ouellette-Godin, of no fixed address.

Peel police said he was arrested by Toronto Police and transferred into the custody of Peel police.

Ouellette-Godin was released on an undertaking with a scheduled court date on June 7 in Brampton.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'Confronting Racism' Confronting Racism
Confronting Racism
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policeHateToronto Pearson AirportTerminal 3Hate-motivated IncidentInter-Faith Prayer RoomJean-Francis Ouellette-Godinmuslim prayer roomMuslim prayer room vandalizedToronto Pearson Airport vandalism

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers