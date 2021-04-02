Man arrested after vandalism to Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is facing a mischief charge after being arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a Muslim prayer area at Toronto Pearson Airport almost two weeks ago.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect who allegedly entered the Inter-Faith Prayer Room on March 21 at 2:30 p.m. and began causing damage.

Investigators said they deemed the incident a hate-motivated incident.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Jean-Francis Ouellette-Godin, of no fixed address.

Peel police said he was arrested by Toronto Police and transferred into the custody of Peel police.

Ouellette-Godin was released on an undertaking with a scheduled court date on June 7 in Brampton.

