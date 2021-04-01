Woman, teenager, arrested after ‘senseless’ Winnipeg crime spree

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are in custody, including a 16-year-old boy, in connection with a series of violent incidents that began early Monday morning and ended Wednesday afternoon, Winnipeg police said.

The first incident took place Monday in the 600 block of Ross Avenue where a man was struck with piece of metal in the head and body. He was later taken to hospital in stable condition, and police said they hadn’t determined a motive for the assault.

The same day, a patron at a restaurant in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue was also hit with what police believe was the same weapon. The suspects demanded the victim’s cellphone and car keys but weren’t able to drive away with his vehicle.

A third victim was assaulted Wednesday afternoon at Polo Park mall when he was attacked by two suspects outside a store, who fled when confronted by security.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside the mall, the window of a truck was smashed and at least three other people were assaulted, police said — including an elderly man and two bystanders who tried to help him.

Const. Rob Carver told 680 CJOB the entire crime spree was “senseless.”

“The attacks absolutely seem senseless — no reason for them that investigators have been able to determine,” he said.

“They steal some stuff, but they really don’t get it … at the end of the day, they really obtained nothing.”

Police later arrested two suspects as they fled through nearby Omand’s Creek.

A 21-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy are facing a long list of charges, including five counts of robbery, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, three counts of possessing a weapon, and two counts of uttering threats.

1:24 Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence Downtown Winnipeg non-profits monitoring rising violence – Aug 13, 2020