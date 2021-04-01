Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving in Curve Lake First Nation: OPP

A Peterborough man faces a drug-impaired driving charge following a traffic complaint in Curve Lake First Nation on Wednesday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers around 5:30 p.m. responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Mississauga Street.
Police say the vehicle was located and it was determined the driver was under the influence of drugs.
Graham Brooks, 33, of Peterborough, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by drugs and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 4.
