Crime

Man attempts to break into Mill Street residence in Lindsay with circular saw: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay arrested a man Wednesday morning who was allegedly trying to break into a Mill Street residence. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man Wednesday morning who was allegedly trying to break into a Mill Street residence. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay located and arrested a suspect who fled following a break and enter in the town’s east end on Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers around 7:40 a.m. responded to a reported break and enter in progress at a Mill Street residence.

The complainant told police that a known man and an unknown woman were reportedly banging on the doors of the residence. The two got into an argument before both left the area.

The resident says they barricaded the door, fearing the man’s return.

Police say the suspect returned and damaged the door while trying to gain entry and left the area again.

The resident claims they used a saw to cut some wood to further secure the door before the suspect returned again. It’s alleged the suspect returned and used a circular saw to cut through the door.

Trending Stories

Officers arrived and located the suspect in the backyard. He allegedly dropped a knife and fled, damaging a neighbouring fence before he was apprehended following a short foot pursuit.

Justin Rentrop, 34, of Georgina, Ont., was arrested and charged with possession of break-in instruments, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Lindsay court later Wednesday.

