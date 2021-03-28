QMJHL game between Cape Breton and Charlottetown cancelled after players show flu-like symptoms

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game between the Cape Breton Eagles and Charlottetown Islanders was cancelled just a couple hours before it was scheduled to begin Sunday, after a few players from the Eagles experienced flu-like symptoms.

The match had been scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Charlottetown.

A release from the league shortly after 2 p.m. stated “this morning, a few players from the Eagles experienced flu-like symptoms.”

As a precaution, the league has cancelled the game and as protocol states, all Eagles players and staff will be tested for COVID-19.

As well, they will be put in “preventative isolation” before returning to regular team activities.

The Eagles last played Thursday, March 25 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.