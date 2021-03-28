QMJHL game between Cape Breton and Charlottetown cancelled after players show flu-like symptoms

A Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game between the Cape Breton Eagles and Charlottetown Islanders was cancelled just a couple hours before it was scheduled to begin Sunday, after a few players from the Eagles experienced flu-like symptoms.
The match had been scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Charlottetown.
A release from the league shortly after 2 p.m. stated “this morning, a few players from the Eagles experienced flu-like symptoms.”
As a precaution, the league has cancelled the game and as protocol states, all Eagles players and staff will be tested for COVID-19.
As well, they will be put in “preventative isolation” before returning to regular team activities.
Trending Stories
The Eagles last played Thursday, March 25 at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.
Local hockey fans watching QMJHL return to play plan closely
Comments