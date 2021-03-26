‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community

Send this page to someone via email

A neighbour of an elderly couple killed at a home in rural Manitoba this week says the community has been left on edge following the apparent random homicides.

RCMP say the bodies of a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were found in a home on River Road in the RM of Tache early Thursday after officers responded to what was later determined to be a break-in. Police said a suspect has been charged on Friday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

“Shocking, it just doesn’t seem fair, doesn’t seem real to me,” said Janine Durand-Rondeau, who lives near the home where police were still investigating Friday.

“(It’s) very, very sad for their family, for them. I can’t even imagine the last moments of their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

1:17 Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

“Until we get answers I think everyone’s a little on edge.”

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they first received a 911 call about a disturbance at the home around 1:15 a.m., where officers found the elderly couple dead.

Police have not identified the victims.

While they were still investigating at the home, police say officers received another report of a suspicious man nearby. After patrolling the area, they found and arrested a suspect found on foot on Highway 59.

Karlton Dean Reimer, 27, has been charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder in the deaths of a 73yo female & 77yo male on River Rd that occurred yesterday morning. He has been remanded into custody & appears in court today. https://t.co/nCU8poCuPQ https://t.co/bgiNMWBNCP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 26, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Karlton Dean Reimer, 27, from Steinbach, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, police said Friday.

Police say a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to the suspect was found a kilometre away at the corner of Highway 59 and PTH 210.

While police are continuing to investigate, they say so far, there is no known connection between the accused and the victims.

Durand-Rondeau said she’s had trouble sleeping since learning about the couples’ deaths.

St Pierre Jolys #rcmpmb were dispatched to a home on River Road in the RM of Tache. Upon arrival, officers located two deceased adults. A patrol of the area resulted in officers locating and arresting an adult male. More info: https://t.co/nCU8poU6eq — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“Not so much in fear, but more for compassion,” she told Global News Friday.

“I kept thinking of them, and the last minutes of their lives, and how sad that must have been and how scary and what a horrible feeling what their family is going to have to go through.”

Durand-Rondeau says the husband and wife and were long-time residents of Tache who had moved to the area, roughly 40 km southeast of Winnipeg, to retire.

Read more: RCMP arrest teenage suspect in Tamara Benoit homicide investigation

She said she met them a few times at local events and described them as a quiet and friendly couple with long-standing ties to the community.

“He would walk on the river all winter, we’d sometimes chat just a little bit,” she said. “They were just good people.”

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

5:54 Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP – Oct 14, 2020