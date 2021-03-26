Menu

Crime

‘Doesn’t seem real’: Apparent random killing of elderly couple shocks rural Manitoba community

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police remained at the scene of a double homicide at a home in the RM of Tache Friday. A 27-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the killings. View image in full screen
Police remained at the scene of a double homicide at a home in the RM of Tache Friday. A 27-year-old man from Steinbach has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the killings. Malika Karim / Global News

A neighbour of an elderly couple killed at a home in rural Manitoba this week says the community has been left on edge following the apparent random homicides.

RCMP say the bodies of a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman were found in a home on River Road in the RM of Tache early Thursday after officers responded to what was later determined to be a break-in. Police said a suspect has been charged on Friday.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

“Shocking, it just doesn’t seem fair, doesn’t seem real to me,” said Janine Durand-Rondeau, who lives near the home where police were still investigating Friday.

“(It’s) very, very sad for their family, for them. I can’t even imagine the last moments of their lives.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache

“Until we get answers I think everyone’s a little on edge.”

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP say they first received a 911 call about a disturbance at the home around 1:15 a.m., where officers found the elderly couple dead.

Read more: Man arrested in Saskatchewan for death of Eduardo Balaquit: Winnipeg police

Police have not identified the victims.

While they were still investigating at the home, police say officers received another report of a suspicious man nearby. After patrolling the area, they found and arrested a suspect found on foot on Highway 59.

Story continues below advertisement
Karlton Dean Reimer, 27, from Steinbach, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, police said Friday.
Trending Stories

Police say a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to the suspect was found a kilometre away at the corner of Highway 59 and PTH 210.

Read more: Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrests expected: Manitoba RCMP

While police are continuing to investigate, they say so far, there is no known connection between the accused and the victims.

Durand-Rondeau said she’s had trouble sleeping since learning about the couples’ deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
“Not so much in fear, but more for compassion,” she told Global News Friday.
“I kept thinking of them, and the last minutes of their lives, and how sad that must have been and how scary and what a horrible feeling what their family is going to have to go through.”

Durand-Rondeau says the husband and wife and were long-time residents of Tache who had moved to the area, roughly 40 km southeast of Winnipeg, to retire.

Read more: RCMP arrest teenage suspect in Tamara Benoit homicide investigation

She said she met them a few times at local events and described them as a quiet and friendly couple with long-standing ties to the community.

“He would walk on the river all winter, we’d sometimes chat just a little bit,” she said. “They were just good people.”

–With files from Brittany Greenslade

Click to play video: 'Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP' Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP
Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP – Oct 14, 2020
HomicideWinnipeg crimeDouble Homicidest-pierre-jolys rcmpRM of TacheMantioba RCMPRM of Tache Double Homicide

