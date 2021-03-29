Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: warming up to finish March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 1:57 pm
Clouds roll back in after a sunny start to the day on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Clouds roll back in after a sunny start to the day on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

After temperatures came toppling down into single digits on Monday behind a cold front kicking up gusty northwest winds, warmer days are on the way.

The mercury will slide down to around -3 C Monday night as skies continue to clear before another wave of clouds arrives on Tuesday morning before clearing into the afternoon.

Skies start to clear after a mostly cloudy Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Skies start to clear after a mostly cloudy Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Double-digit temperatures are slated to return on Tuesday with teen temperatures arriving for the final day of March on Wednesday as sunny breaks return.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

April begins with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a daytime high safely in the mid-teens with some warmth expected to stick around into the Easter long weekend.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RainSunshineWarm WeatherBC weatherCloudokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers