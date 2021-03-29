Okanagan weather: warming up to finish March

Send this page to someone via email

After temperatures came toppling down into single digits on Monday behind a cold front kicking up gusty northwest winds, warmer days are on the way.

The mercury will slide down to around -3 C Monday night as skies continue to clear before another wave of clouds arrives on Tuesday morning before clearing into the afternoon.

View image in full screen Skies start to clear after a mostly cloudy Tuesday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Double-digit temperatures are slated to return on Tuesday with teen temperatures arriving for the final day of March on Wednesday as sunny breaks return.

April begins with mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a daytime high safely in the mid-teens with some warmth expected to stick around into the Easter long weekend.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

