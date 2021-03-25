Beaver ends up inside Toronto’s Royal York subway station

Send this page to someone via email

A beaver was spotted Thursday morning at the Grenview entrance of the TTC’s Royal York subway station.

Jenn Abbott posted photos of the critter wandering around the subway on Twitter. She said the photos were taken at around 7 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the beaver was removed by animal services and is safe.

Grenview’s automatic entrance was temporarily closed due to the beaver but reopened within a short time, the TTC said.

Green said it is believed that the beaver entered through Grenview Boulevard’s auto entrance which is between two local waterways where beavers are commonly seen.

This. At the Grenview entrance of Royal York subway station. @breakfasttv pic.twitter.com/6Wivw2PNRF — Jenn Abbott (@jennabbott65) March 25, 2021

“Station supervisor arrived at 7 a.m. and closed the entrance to ensure the animal wasn’t disturbed and that it didn’t waddle down to platform level,” Green said. “Animal services arrived around 8 a.m. and made a safe recovery.”

Green said trespassing critters are not uncommon on the TTC.

“While no one recalls a beaver sighting in recent history, we’ve had racoons, deer, escaped dogs, pigeons, opossums and even (pet) crabs find their way into the system,” Green added.

Tons of users reacted to the photos, one calling it “the most Canadian thing we’ll see today” with a beaver emoji and a Canadian flag emoji.

“I hope the beaver tapped its PrestoCard,” another person wrote.

“He only paid nickel,” one person replied.

“What?? A beaver at the subway? Does he/she have a pass? Probably still thinks they take tokens,” another person tweeted.

“Someone give him a mask!” was another reply.

Royal York Station: Grenview Automatic Entrance reopened.https://t.co/i30GtNRUeC — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 25, 2021

